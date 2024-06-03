Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ Confirmed For Season 2 On Netflix

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ released on Netflix on May 1, it has taken the world by storm. Within the first week of its launch, the series climbed Netflix's Top 10 TV (Non-English) list in 43 countries, and turned out to be the most-viewed Indian series globally. Not to miss, it has managed to stay on the number one spot in the India Top 10 list since its launch.