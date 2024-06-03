Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ Confirmed For Season 2 On Netflix

The makers and Netflix are delighted to announce that SLB’s OTT debut series will return for Season 2.

X, Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Heeramandi' Photo: X, Netflix
info_icon

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ released on Netflix on May 1, it has taken the world by storm. Within the first week of its launch, the series climbed Netflix's Top 10 TV (Non-English) list in 43 countries, and turned out to be the most-viewed Indian series globally. Not to miss, it has managed to stay on the number one spot in the India Top 10 list since its launch. 

To say the least, the show did have a resounding cultural impact, and fans have been reeling over Mallikajaan and Fareedan’s dialogues, Bibbojaan’s walk of seduction, and musical renditions of ‘Sakal Ban’ and ‘Ek Baar Dekh Leejiye’. Now adding to the excitement, the makers and Netflix are delighted to announce that the series will return for Season 2.

For the announcement, a dazzling flash mob of 100 dancers adorned in sparkling anarkalis (a traditional Indian gown) and ghungroos (anklets) danced at Carter Road, Mumbai. They were seen grooving to a medley of songs from the series, and the audience joined in singing along. With its interesting format, dancers delivered exciting news about Season 2.

Talking about it, Sanjay Leela Bhansali expressed his gratitude, and said, “I'm blessed by the love and appreciation for Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. It's been a joy to see the show resonate with audiences worldwide, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix. I’m happy to announce that we’ll be back with season 2!"

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, added, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has intricately woven magic to bring Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar to life. Watching audiences everywhere fall in love with this series — making it truly their own as a cultural phenomenon — has been hugely energizing and it thrills me to share that we will be back with Season 2.”

What’s in store for the heeras of Heeramandi? For that, watch ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ as it gears up to return with greater intensity and powerful storytelling.

