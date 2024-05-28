Fardeen Khan On His Character Wali Mohammad In ‘Heeramandi’: It Reminded Me To Always Cherish Love

Fardeen Khan recently made his comeback on the screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The series, which is currently streaming on Netflix, featured him in the role of Wali Mohammad.
Now during a recent conversation, Fardeen reveals his deep connection with Wali's sense of fairness, and mentioned how his character had respect for women despite societal norms.
"What struck me about Wali Mohammad was his genuine belief in love and his respect for women. Even in a time where power often overshadowed kindness, he stood out as someone who valued fairness and dignity above all else," Fardeen said, adding, "Playing him made me think about the importance of love and treating everyone with respect, regardless of their status or background. It's a lesson that sticks with me, reminding me to always cherish love and uphold dignity in everything I do."
Interestingly, Fardeen does identify with Wali's romantic inclinations, and how his character values emotional depth. He further reflected on his tendency to take life a little easy at times, and said, "I guess sometimes I could take it a little easy. Sometimes. But life has taught me not to.”
Coming to ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the show, which is set in the pre-independence era of the 1940s, has captivated audiences worldwide, and earned its place in Netflix's Top 10 non-English TV chart. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.