Taha Shah Announces His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With 'Heeramandi' Co-Star Pratibha Ranta

Similar to his enamoured character of Tajdar Baloch in ‘Heeramandi,’ the actor believes he’s always been a lover boy. Talking about how he behaves when he’s in love, he said, “I’ve always been a man who would give his soul to the girl he falls for. When I fall in love, I’m a ten. But let me also tell you this that it’s very difficult to find love. Having said that, when love hits me – and it has hit me a few times – I’ve gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense. I’m a 90s kid. At that time, there was no internet. I had a bad handwriting and yet wrote love letters. I used to put flower petals into the letter and throw it into the bus for the girl to catch it. Then there were times I wouldn’t see the girl for two-three days and her friend would meet me somewhere and give me the letter from her end.”