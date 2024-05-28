Taha Shah Announces His Relationship Status Amid Dating Rumours With 'Heeramandi' Co-Star Pratibha Ranta

On Sunday night, May 26, two of the industry’s most-praised young stars, Taha Shah Badussha and Pratibha Ranta, were sighted enjoying dinner together in Mumbai. Upon exiting the restaurant and graciously smiling and waving for the paparazzi, the pair was observed entering the same car and leaving together. Their appearance sparked excitement all over social media, with many speculating about the possibility of a budding romance between them. However, according to News18, the ‘national crush’ is currently single.
The 36-year-old actor said, “I wish I could tell you that I’m in love but right now, my responsibility is to not fall in love but to give back to my mother and make her proud. Right now is the time to focus. The only relationship that I should be having is with my work so that I can take care of my family. But yes, I want to fall in love and have a family in the future. And for that to happen, I’ll have to first stand up on my own two legs.”
Similar to his enamoured character of Tajdar Baloch in ‘Heeramandi,’ the actor believes he’s always been a lover boy. Talking about how he behaves when he’s in love, he said, “I’ve always been a man who would give his soul to the girl he falls for. When I fall in love, I’m a ten. But let me also tell you this that it’s very difficult to find love. Having said that, when love hits me – and it has hit me a few times – I’ve gone all out. I’m an extremist in that sense. I’m a 90s kid. At that time, there was no internet. I had a bad handwriting and yet wrote love letters. I used to put flower petals into the letter and throw it into the bus for the girl to catch it. Then there were times I wouldn’t see the girl for two-three days and her friend would meet me somewhere and give me the letter from her end.”
While we know Taha Shah’s relationship status, that of the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ actress remains unclear. Both the actors were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ The show is available to watch on Netflix.