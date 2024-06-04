Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, on Netflix, served as the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali
info_icon

Fans of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which released on Netflix on May 1, were left excited when the makers announced that the show is all set to return for a Season 2. Sonakshi Sinha, who played the role of Fareedan in the show, announced the news via a video on Instagram, and captioned it as, “Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega. [The gathering will happen again, Heeramandi: Season 2 is coming.] Thanks for this AMAZING birthday gift Sanjay Leela Bhansali Netflix India.” 

In the clip, several women were seen dancing to Heeramandi's tracks Sakal Ban, Chaudhavi Shab, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, and Tilasmi Bahein. The background audio says, “15 August 1947 ko aazaadi ki jung khatam ho gayi. In tawaifon ki ek aur jung shuru hui. Ek nayi duniya me sar utha ke jeeney ki jung. [On August 15, 1947, the fight for independence ended. For these courtesans, another battle began—the struggle to live with dignity in a new world.]” Check it out:

Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself confirmed the show’s second season during an interview with Variety. Talking about the show’s plot, SLB revealed, “In ‘Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes.” 

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, besides Sonakshi Sinha, also featured Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. Set in the pre-independent Indian era, the show highlighted the powers held by the courtesans of those times, and how they aided the freedom fighters in their struggle against British rule. 

