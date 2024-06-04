Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World

Interestingly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself confirmed the show’s second season during an interview with Variety. Talking about the show’s plot, SLB revealed, “In ‘Heeramandi 2,' the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that's the second season we are planning, let's see where it goes.”