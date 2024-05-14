Shekhar Suman To Return With ‘Movers N Shakers’ And ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’? Actor Confirms ‘It Will Happen'

Shekhar Suman has lately been grabbing headlines with his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, wherein he played the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed. But it cannot go unnoticed that the actor has been part of a few memorable films and television shows over the years. In fact, Jaya Bachchan’s sitcom ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ made him a household name, and so did ‘Movers N Shakers’, a late-night talk show that remained on air from 1997 till 2001.
With ‘Movers N Shakers’, Shekhar Suman ended up ruffling many feathers, thanks to his comedy performances, including emulation of varied celebrities and politicians. Despite high TRPs, ‘Movers N Shakers’ spiraled his career downwards. But now Shekhar is reportedly all set to bring back the talk show yet again.
During an interview with News18, the actor mentioned how there’s a lot of pressure from the audience’s side to bring back the show. Hinting how the conversations have already begun, he said, “I’ve had advanced talks with a few people and they’re very excited about it. If it comes, it has to come in a big way because the show has a certain legacy. I’ve to put the team together and get all the great writers. It will be very exciting.”
For those caught unaware, ‘Movers N Shakers’ had a revival season that aired till 2012. “We were going through some strange times where television had taken a backseat and OTT wasn’t into non-fiction. They only wanted to back a fiction series. I felt like television wasn’t the right place for Movers And Shakers to be back as no one was watching it and it receded into the background. I just waited for the opportune moment. I think now is the time to bring it back,” Shekhar Suman asserted.
Not just that, the actor also has plans of reviving his other show, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’, which is also on the verge of being developed. He said, It’s too early to talk about them because they’re both at a nascent stage. But it will and should happen.”
As for his last release ‘Heeramandi’, the show released on May 1, and has become one of the most loved and discussed Netflix originals of the year. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal, among others.