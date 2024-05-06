Shekhar Suman Says He’s ‘Taken A Leaf’ From Dilip Kumar And Aamir Khan: No Point Getting Steeped Into Mediocrity

However, the actor mentioned that he wouldn’t say he made a “comeback” with the web series since he doesn't "work just for the sake of being seen". Shekhar told Indian Express, “I am quintessentially a theatre actor. It is never a comeback. You are just waiting for the right role to happen. There might be a hiatus, you give it a gap, because the role has to excite me. I don’t work just for the sake of being seen as a part of 10 OTT series, five films."