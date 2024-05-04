Shekhar Suman Refutes Actors’ Claims Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Making Them Wait: They Should Be Prepared Like A Soldier

Shekhar said, “He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist. You will always notice that perfectionists are short tempered, because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level. I know of so many people who are legends in their craft, but are also short tempered. K Asif was like this, Mehboob Khan was like this, Raj Kapoor was like this.”