Shekhar Suman Refutes Actors’ Claims Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Making Them Wait: They Should Be Prepared Like A Soldier

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, Adhyayan Suman, and Shekhar Suman in key roles. The eight-episode series, which dropped on Netflix on May 1, showcases the desires and struggles of the courtesans at Lahore’s Heera Mandi, and is set in the pre-independence era.
Now during an interview with Zoom Entertainment, Shekhar Suman opened up about Bhansali’s reputation for making his cast wait for a long period of time. However, he did acknowledge rumours of Bhansali being short-tempered, but cited it to filmmaker’s quest for excellence. Shekhar was seen in an important role in Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ on Netflix.
Talking about Bhansali being hot-tempered, Shekhar attributed his occasional impatience to the time and money involved in his larger than life projects. The actor also talked about Bhansali’s support for his actors, and compared him to other legendary perfectionists in Bollywood.
Shekhar said, “He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman, but he is a perfectionist. You will always notice that perfectionists are short tempered, because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level. I know of so many people who are legends in their craft, but are also short tempered. K Asif was like this, Mehboob Khan was like this, Raj Kapoor was like this.”
For those caught unaware, several actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh have talked about their intense experiences working on Bhansali’s sets.