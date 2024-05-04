Adhyayan Suman Recalls Feeling ‘Caged’ In 4-Floor Penthouse Due To No Offers: I Wanted To Go Out And Work

Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, and has been getting love and praise from the audience. Adhyayan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with ‘Raaz 2’, and then featured in ‘Jashnn’. While the two films were hits, he saw a low phase in his career and had no work for a long time.
During a recent interview with Indian Express, Adhyayan recalled how his parents, Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, helped him in the phase when he had no work. “It has been a long journey. There were times I felt tired, when I felt I wanted to give up, when there was absolute darkness and when you see light in the form of Heeramandi, which in turn for me is Mr Bhansali, who is the light of my life,” he said.
He also talked about his father and shared that he is an emotional person who does not talk openly. “I don’t want to delve into the past but I have been through some tough times and he has been through thick and thin. My mother is very emotional. While my father is quite emotional, he doesn’t share his feelings as freely. A lot of times, I get to know his thoughts about me via his interviews. He doesn’t talk so openly at home,” Adhyayan said.
Mentioning how he felt “jailed” in a 4-floor penthouse despite living a luxurious life since he had no work. “I was always very focused. I could have lived a very cushy life during the last eight years, but I know how I felt. Even the four-floor penthouse felt like a luxury jail to me. I felt this is not where I want to be; I felt caged. I wanted to go out and make a mark for myself. I wanted to go out and work, make my parents proud, feel a sense of success as an individual but it wasn’t happening and it got really tough for me,” he added.
‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is currently streaming on Netflix, and also stars Adhyayan’s father Shekhar Suman apart from Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal and Fardeen Khan in key roles.