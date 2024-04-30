Shekhar Suman is currently looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Ahead of it, the actor slammed young actors during one of his interviews recently, and opened up about the shortcomings of today’s era. Further questioning how celebrities act surprised when they are papped, Shekhar Suman claimed that the young actors of today’s times want “fame very soon”.
“There are many good things in this era too. But there are also shortcomings. All these new young actors want fame very soon in their life. They want stardom overnight, they want to be seen everywhere, everyone should talk about them, reels are being made. Dikh dikh ke pareshaan hai aur log dekh dekh ke pareshaan. They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they didn’t know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them,” the actor told Bollywood Now.
Coming to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the actor would be seen as Zulfiqar Ahmed, a character of authority and someone who exudes power and sophistication. ‘Heeramandi’ also features Shekhar’s son Adhyayan Suman, and he would feature as Zorawar Ali Khan, a wealthy and arrogant nawab. The much-awaited OTT debut of SLB also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.
The historical drama series explores the time when courtesans ruled as monarchs, and through the stories of courtesans, the show depicts the cultural reality of the namesake area of HeeraMandi and is set amid the backdrop of the Indian Independence struggle in the 1940s.
Recently, in an interview with News18, Adhyayan had shared about his experience of working with his father and Bhansali for the first time. “It has always been my dream to work with my father. And I do share one scene with him in the show. It’s a very interesting scene. I can’t reveal anything beyond this. But yes, it was very exciting to act with my father,” he informed.
‘Heeramandi’ is slated for a release on May 1 on Netflix.