Shekhar Suman has been making headlines recently. The popular actor and comedian is set to make his comeback to the screens. He is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Heeramandi.’ In a recent interview, he talked about how he cried when director Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised his son, Adhyayan Suman. He revealed that this moment was the second time in his life when he cried, the first was when he lost his older son – Aayush.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman talked about the emotional loss he felt when he lost his son, Aayush. He recalled how he would cry while ‘beating’ his head to the ground as he did not want to continue living after the incident. The actor said, “Only two times in my life I have cried like this. One was when I lost my elder son Aayush. I lost a part of my heart, that was dearest to me. I cried while beating my head to the ground. I didn’t want to live after that. I was lifeless. The world was a facade where I would smile and laugh, either for appearances or out of economic necessity because I had to run my household.”
Suman revealed that the second time he cried was when Bhansali praised Adhyayan for his performance in ‘Heeramandi.’ He said, “The way he was praising him, which I thought was long overdue. It was coming from a person whose validation meant everything to me. That’s why I was crying. If it was a normal director or a normal film, I would be like ‘Chalo accha hai.’ The person who is a perfectionist, who knows what is good and bad, if he speaks superlatives about your son, then 14 years of pain, it was like catharsis.”
Shekhar and Adhyayan are set to share the screen in Bhansali’s upcoming ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The series will stream on Netflix from May 1 onwards.