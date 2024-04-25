In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman talked about the emotional loss he felt when he lost his son, Aayush. He recalled how he would cry while ‘beating’ his head to the ground as he did not want to continue living after the incident. The actor said, “Only two times in my life I have cried like this. One was when I lost my elder son Aayush. I lost a part of my heart, that was dearest to me. I cried while beating my head to the ground. I didn’t want to live after that. I was lifeless. The world was a facade where I would smile and laugh, either for appearances or out of economic necessity because I had to run my household.”