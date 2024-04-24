Shekhar Suman Recalls Working With Rekha In 'Utsav', Says He Will Be 'Indebted' To Her

After a long hiatus, Shekhar Suman is set to make his comeback to acting. As the actor is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, he reflected on his career in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the actor recalled working with Rekha in ‘Utsav.’ He talked about her professional attitude and also revealed why he will always be ‘indebted’ to her.
In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Sumar recalled how it was a delight to work with Rekha and share the screen with her. He revealed how she never hesitated to perform the intimate scenes. He said, “She was an absolute professional. I’ll forever be indebted to her.”
Suman also revealed that Rekha did not leave the sets when the Income Tax Department had raided her house while she was shooting for ‘Utsav.’ Talking highly of her work ethic, the actor said, “Any other actor would have packed their bags and gone away. She said, ‘Let them do their job, I’ll stay back and do mine’. I was afraid that my world had come crashing down, that she would leave, and the film would get cancelled, and my dreams would be shattered.”
Directed by Girish Karnad, ‘Utsav’ was a period drama that was in ancient India during the reign of the Gupta Empire. The story revolves around Charudatta and Vasantsena. The film explored themes of desire, love, passion, and societal norms in ancient India. On the work front, Suman will be next seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ He will be seen playing the role of Zulfikar Ahmed and will be sharing the screen with his son, Adhyayan Suman. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. It will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1 onwards.