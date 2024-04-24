Shekhar Suman Recalls Working With Rekha In 'Utsav', Says He Will Be 'Indebted' To Her

Suman also revealed that Rekha did not leave the sets when the Income Tax Department had raided her house while she was shooting for ‘Utsav.’ Talking highly of her work ethic, the actor said, “Any other actor would have packed their bags and gone away. She said, ‘Let them do their job, I’ll stay back and do mine’. I was afraid that my world had come crashing down, that she would leave, and the film would get cancelled, and my dreams would be shattered.”