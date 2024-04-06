‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the much awaited OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been highly anticipated by audiences. And Netflix is making sure to provide enticing glimpses into the world of the show. Now adding to the excitement, ahead of the launch date set for May 1, the streaming giant has unveiled character posters of the Nawabs of ‘Heeramandi’, and they surely exude regal sophistication while giving a preview of the charming personalities they play on screen.