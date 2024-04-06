‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the much awaited OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been highly anticipated by audiences. And Netflix is making sure to provide enticing glimpses into the world of the show. Now adding to the excitement, ahead of the launch date set for May 1, the streaming giant has unveiled character posters of the Nawabs of ‘Heeramandi’, and they surely exude regal sophistication while giving a preview of the charming personalities they play on screen.
The Nawabs of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ are Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, and each ctor brings a unique flair to their character: While Taha Shah Badussha is set to play Tajdar Baloch, a man who effortlessly charms all who cross his path, Fardeen Khan makes his much-talked about comeback as Wali Mohammed, a man of dignity and integrity. Shekhar Suman will be seen in the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed, whose mere presence exudes power, while Adhyayan Suman portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant nawaab whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.
Check out their character posters here:
The four actors shared heartfelt notes on their respective roles in the show. Taha Shah Badussha said in a statement, “Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I'm immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi.”
Fardeen Khan added, “Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens.”
Shekhar Suman described his character as, "A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I'm eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that's close to all our hearts.” Adhyayan Suman added, “Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that’s expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me."
‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ stars Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh.