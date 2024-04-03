'Heeramandi' Song 'Tilasmi Bahein': An Intoxicated Sonakshi Sinha 'Moves Like Magic' In Mesmerizing Music Video

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is one project that audiences are eagerly waiting for. Consistently captivating audiences, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eagerly awaited series has now released its second song, titled ‘Tilasmi Bahein.’ The song, composed by Bhansali himself, features Sonakshi Sinha in her most enchanting appearance yet.
This energetic song promises to leave a mark in your hearts and is poised to become the standout track of the upcoming series. The song’s electrifying composition is full of vibrant energy and pulsating rhythm. Sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee, the track’s lyrics have been penned by AM Turaz and the dance has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.
On the morning of April 3, the music video of the song dropped as well. Sonakshi Sinha, through the music video, promises to make you fall in love with her all over again. Her carefree demeanour and captivating charm will draw you towards her. Adorned in a stunning beige sequin saree and glamorous makeup, she effortlessly embodies the character of Fareedan with grace. Under the influence of alcohol, she dances to the beats with her heart out. But, it’s not just her, the video in its entirety is a visual spectacle. Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, the song gives a glimpse into the setting that promises to transport viewers to a realm of breath-taking beauty.
Take a look at the music video here:
The actress took to her social media to post the music video and captioned it, “She moves like magic, welcome to the world of Fareedan.”
As for ‘Heeramandi,’ “Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings his majestic signature flair to stories of love and betrayal in the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India,” according to the logline by IMDb. Alongside Sinha, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Richa Chadha in lead roles. Based on the concept by Moin Beg, the series has been created, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and will premiere on Netflix on May 1.