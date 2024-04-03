'Heeramandi' Song 'Tilasmi Bahein': An Intoxicated Sonakshi Sinha 'Moves Like Magic' In Mesmerizing Music Video

On the morning of April 3, the music video of the song dropped as well. Sonakshi Sinha, through the music video, promises to make you fall in love with her all over again. Her carefree demeanour and captivating charm will draw you towards her. Adorned in a stunning beige sequin saree and glamorous makeup, she effortlessly embodies the character of Fareedan with grace. Under the influence of alcohol, she dances to the beats with her heart out. But, it’s not just her, the video in its entirety is a visual spectacle. Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, the song gives a glimpse into the setting that promises to transport viewers to a realm of breath-taking beauty.