'Heeramandi': Here's When And Where To Watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga

The release date of the highly-anticipated show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was revealed to the world during a grand drone show event at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai on March 27. Alongside the release date, a glimpse into the show, which marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital debut, was also showcased. The series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 1.
The event was graced by the likes of the show’s stellar star-cast – Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh – as well as Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.
‘Heeramandi’ is touted to be an epic saga which will highlight themes of love, power, revenge, and freedom, against the backdrop of the cultural intricacies of the vibrant district of Heeramandi, by narrating the tales of courtesans and their patrons. The setting of the show is based around the time of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
The cast of the series heaped plenty of praises on Bhansali for creating a show like this. “We didn’t want to come out of his world, it was dreamy, stunning, and it was that captivating. For us as actors, it was an experience which we never had before,” said Sinha.
Chadha commended the filmmaker for his meticulous attention to detail. “Nothing can be done half-heartedly (when you are working with Bhansali)…. He even keeps an eye on every extra standing behind. It is just beautiful to work with him.”
“I think his work ethic is unmatched,” added Koirala, who has worked with the acclaimed filmmaker on his directorial debut ‘Khamoshi: The Musical.’
Additionally, the show also features Aditi Rao Hydari, but she was absent from the event due to her wedding to long-time partner, Siddharth, which took place on the same day.
Based on the concept by Moin Beg, with its eight episodes set to debut on Netflix starting May 1, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is poised to captivate audiences in its grand world.