Aditi Rao Hydari’s Wedding With Siddharth Confirmed As Actress Skips ‘Heeramandi’ Event In Mumbai

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who dated for several years, got married on March 27.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Siddharth on March 27. Due to this, she even missed the date announcement event of her upcoming Netflix show ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in Mumbai on Wednesday. While her absence was a hint already, the host confirmed that she couldn’t be present at the date announcement event because of her wedding.

“We know why Aditi is not here. It’s because she’s getting married today,” host Sachin Khumbar finally confirmed on stage. Hearing the news, Aditi’s ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal could not help but smile.

Earlier in the day, according to a report published in The Great Andhra, the couple secretly tied the knot in Aditi’s home state of Telangana on Wednesday morning. However, the couple is yet to confirm the reports of their wedding. Reportedly, the two took the plunge and got married at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana. It is said that Aditi’s maternal grandfather was the last ruler of the Wanaparthi Sansthanam, and hence, her family has a long connection with the temple. The Hindu wedding rituals were performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth’s home state.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth started dating during the filming of ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021. Since then, they have been inseparable, and even attended Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh together. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the screening of Vikramaditya Motwane’s series ‘Jubilee’ in Mumbai last year.

Earlier talking about her relationship, Aditi had told Mid-day, “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy.”

