Aditi Rao Hydari’s Wedding With Siddharth Confirmed As Actress Skips ‘Heeramandi’ Event In Mumbai

Earlier in the day, according to a report published in The Great Andhra, the couple secretly tied the knot in Aditi’s home state of Telangana on Wednesday morning. However, the couple is yet to confirm the reports of their wedding. Reportedly, the two took the plunge and got married at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana. It is said that Aditi’s maternal grandfather was the last ruler of the Wanaparthi Sansthanam, and hence, her family has a long connection with the temple. The Hindu wedding rituals were performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, Siddharth’s home state.