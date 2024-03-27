Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly been in a relationship for long. While the couple has not openly addressed and talked about their relationship, they have been spotted together multiple times at various occasions. The couple turned heads recently when reports of their marriage surfaced in the news. According to a recent report, the couple has tied the knot in a secret wedding in Telangana.
As reported by Great Andhra, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a secret wedding at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram, Wanaparthy District, Telangana. While the couple has not given an official confirmation on the same, local publications have also reported on the same. The wedding pictures have not been made public yet.
Advertisement
The couple has not officially announced their wedding yet. They have not addressed the matter on their social media as of now. However, as the news is going viral, fans have taken to social media to congratulate the couple. Reports mention that the wedding was conducted by the priests from Tamil Nadu. They came from Siddharth’s state. The couple met on the sets of ‘Maha Samudram’ in 2021. They fell in love, and they started dating each other.
If reports are true, this would be Hydari’s second marriage. Earlier she was married to Satyadeep Mishra, and the couple got divorced in 2021. On the other hand, Siddharth was earlier married to his Meghna. They had grown up in the same neighbourhood in Delhi. They had tied the knot in 2003 but they parted ways in 2007. After that, the actor was linked to multiple actresses throughout his career.