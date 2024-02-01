'Heeramandi' First Look Out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Brings Grandeur, Allure And Drama Surrounding Courtesans To Netflix

‘Heeramandi’ has gone on to become one of the highly-anticipated projects of 2024. The announcement of the series last year made everyone excited. The makers of the series announced yesterday that the first-look of the much-awaited series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, would be out on February 1.
The first-look video of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is out now.
As announced, the first look of the eagerly awaited Netflix series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ is out now, and embodies the grandeur, and drama that one expects to see from the renowned filmmaker.
The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.
Sharing the first look on social media, Netflix wrote in the caption, “Here’s your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!”
In ‘Heeramandi,’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali imparts his distinctive touch to stories of love and betrayal, as seen in his previous films like ‘Devdas,’ or ‘Ram Leela,’ within the world of courtesans in a pre-independent India. The brief one-minute video doesn’t reveal much; it just provides a glimpse into the setting of the culturally-rich district of Heeramandi, weaving together the stories of courtesans against the backdrop of the freedom struggle of the 1940s in India. The music that has accompanied the video has intensified the anticipation for what’s to come.
It’s evident from the first-look video itself that the series is going to be a visual spectacle. Everything, from intricate costumes to elaborate and richly-adorned sets, seems to accompany Bhansali from the big screens even to his Netflix directorial.
Netizens in the comment section cannot stop going gaga over it. One wrote, “Omgg I cannot wait!!! One more commented, “I am screammmmiiinngg already. Can’t wait!!!” Another said, “So beautiful so elegant just like a Bhansali wala waoo.”
As per the makers, the show is a “mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans).” According to their description, “‘Heeramandi’ promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur’s creations, ‘Heeramandi’ will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories.”
The official streaming date for the show is yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that the series will be available to stream on Netflix this year itself.