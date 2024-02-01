'Heeramandi' First Look Out: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Brings Grandeur, Allure And Drama Surrounding Courtesans To Netflix

In ‘Heeramandi,’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali imparts his distinctive touch to stories of love and betrayal, as seen in his previous films like ‘Devdas,’ or ‘Ram Leela,’ within the world of courtesans in a pre-independent India. The brief one-minute video doesn’t reveal much; it just provides a glimpse into the setting of the culturally-rich district of Heeramandi, weaving together the stories of courtesans against the backdrop of the freedom struggle of the 1940s in India. The music that has accompanied the video has intensified the anticipation for what’s to come.