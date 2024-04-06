Manisha Koirala Pens Gratitude Letter For 'Second Life', Thanks Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Making 'Heeramandi'

Ahead of the release of her upcoming web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ Manisha Koirala has penned an elaborate heartfelt letter of gratitude on her social media account. Through it, she shared moments she’s grateful for and expressed gratitude to God for giving her a second chance to live her life.
Taking to her Instagram, the veteran actress dropped several heart-warming images of her happy moments. The first image is with her ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars, followed by a photo of her cycling. The next few images are of her with her family, friends and pets. In another one, she’s seen reading a book, and in the other, is gardening. Another one depicts her having a conversation with a monk.
Advertisement
Reflecting on her journey and navigating through the ups and downs of her life, she wrote, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer. I have also seen the lowest depths in life and took many wrong turns. Life has been a good teacher with all its highs and lows, and I understand the value of time more intensely now.” In case you didn’t know, the actress was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.
Advertisement
Shedding light on her happiness, Koirala continued, “The best phase of my life... my days are all about spending time with my parents, who are aging, exploring nature trails in Nepal, tending to my beautiful garden, looking after my furbabies, surrendering to my spiritual practices, and doing maybe one film once in a long while.”
Expressing her wish to collaborate only with people she deeply respects, she felt grateful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for creating ‘Heeramandi’ and heaped praise on him saying, “He was so talented from day one, and how he has grown as a filmmaker... but his eye for detail and larger-than-life vision retain the same rigor.” Previously, the actress-director collaborated on ‘Khamoshi’ in 1996.
She said of her ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars, “Equally joyful was the experience of working with so many young, beautiful, and talented women. Each one of them was at ease with herself. There were no attempts to pull each other down.”
Read the full note here:
As for ‘Heeramandi,’ which stars Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh, it’s slated to release on Netflix on May 1.