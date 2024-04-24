Shekhar Suman Reflects On Son Adhyayan's 'Worst Phase' In Life: 13 Years Of No Work, Had Given Up

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ is all that one is waiting for. The show’s star cast is actively promoting for their upcoming project. Interestingly, Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman are set to share the screen in the same.
The rising actor, on many occasions, has expressed his gratitude towards Bhansali, mentioning how being offered a role when no one else was willing to take a chance on him felt like a beacon of hope during a dark time. And now in a recently conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar reflected on the ‘worse phase’ his son went through and emphasized how ‘Heeramandi’ came across as a blessing.
“This is providence. This is a godsend. This cannot happen to anybody who stayed behind, lagged behind by 12 to 13 years with no work, going through the worst phase of one’s life. You’re in a deep abyss where you are despondent, you have given up, you’re almost on the verge of giving up it’s almost like you’re becoming suicidal. ‘Ab toh kuch nahi ho sakta’ (Now, nothing can happen). But then there is faith… you’re hanging on to the last vestige of faith… You have to fend for yourself… Jab tak audience aapko accept nahi karegi, aapko yeh ladayi ladti rehni hogi. (Until the audience accepts you, you will have to keep fighting this battle), he said.”
Adhyayan Suman revealed that numerous individuals within the industry had spread misconceptions about him, labelling him as difficult to manage, not punctual, and lacking seriousness and dedication towards his work. He even revealed how this adversely affected his career prospects over the years. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially harboured these doubts until he saw it for himself.
Even earlier in a conversation with the Mumbai Mirror, the ‘Bhoomi’ actor had shed light on Adhyayan’s low phase stating, “It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. I used to peek in his room to check that he was okay. It has happened several times that I had opened his door to check on him at 4 or 5 a.m., only to find him staring blankly at the ceiling. I used to ask him to sleep and that we all are there to stand by him.”
Coming to ‘Heeramandi,’ apart from the father-son duo, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha and Fardeen Khan, among others. It is set to release on May 1 only on Netflix.