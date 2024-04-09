Shekhar Suman, Who Often Slammed Kangana Ranaut, On Her Relationship With Son Adhyayan: They Were Happy Together

Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman started dating each other after they met on the sets of Mohit Suri’s ‘Raaz – The Mystery Continues’ in 2008. However, they soon parted ways, and their breakup was ugly with the father-son duo leveling some serious allegations against her.
Now Shekhar, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’, recently talked about Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship. During a chat with Zoom, Shekhar added, “We all go through different phases in life. What appears to be right today, may not appear right tomorrow and vice versa. Nobody wants to have a relationship, break-up and just move on. Every couple wants permanence in their relationship because it is deep and sacred.”
The 61-year-old actor, who once mentioned that Kangana was abusive to his son, added that one must look at their past relationships with love. He stated, “Destiny has other roles to play and you have to follow destiny. Kangana and Adhyayan were happy when they were together and they went on their ways. It was destined to happen so there is no ill will and inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but one should look back with fondness.” He further shared that neither of the two actors is to be blamed for the breakup.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated the actor-politician Kangana from the Mandi constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Giving his opinion on Kangana joining politics, Shekhar shared, “We are not hanging on to it – neither the family nor Adhyayan. It was a phase in their life. Who are we to comment and judge? We have gone on our way and everyone is working towards their happiness and contentment. There is no point turning around or pointing fingers or saying ‘this is right’ or ‘this is wrong.”
For those caught unaware, Shekhar often took a jibe at Kangana, and even slammed the actor after her film, ‘Simran’ failed at the box office. Adhyayan too had once alleged that Kangana was abusive and practised “black magic” on him.
Workwise, Adhyayan will now be seen as Zoravar in SLB’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ while Shekhar would play Zulfikar. The series is slated to release on May 1.