Adhyayan Suman Embraces Debauchery As Nawab Zoravar In 'Heeramandi' Promo

The makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series -- ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ -- on Thursday dropped the character promo of Adhyayan Suman as Nawab Zoravar.

The show transports the viewers to the 1940s, into the lives of the courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power, and the fight for independence.

The character introduction promo shows Adhyayan in a drunk state wearing a golden kurta with courtesans dancing around him.

"Which courtesan will beguile me today? I am a Nawaab... Debauchery is my pastime and birthright. The only thing that matters is Zoravar must always be entertained," the actor says in the promo.

The post is captioned as: "Apne Nawabi Shauq Poore Karna Uska Haqq Hai - Bas, Zoravar Ka Dil Behalna Chahiye."

The series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles will release on Netflix on May 1.

