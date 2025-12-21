Caroline Dubois Vs Camila Panatta: Briton Retains WBC Lightweight Crown With Dominant Points Victory
Caroline Dubois successfully defended her WBC lightweight title with a commanding unanimous decision victory over Italy’s Camila Panatta in Miami on Friday. The unbeaten Briton floored Panatta in the sixth round with a sharp right hook, but the challenger showed resilience to beat the count and battle through the remaining frames. Dubois controlled the tempo throughout the 10-round contest, outlanding Panatta with crisp combinations. Judges scored it 99-90 across the board, keeping Dubois’ perfect record intact.
