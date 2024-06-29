Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to tickle your funny bones with his upcoming flick, 'Bad Newz', also co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. 'Bad Newz' trailer was launched yesterday, June 28. At the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai, th entire cast of the film was present. As Vicky unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, he was asked about the ‘good news’ in his real life. By good news, the reporter was referring to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours.
There have been reports of Vicky and wife Katrina are expecting their first child. It was also reported that the couple is thinking to deliver their baby in London. The speculations fueled after a video of Katrina an Vicky from London went viral on social media.
At the trailer launch event of 'Bad Newz', when Vicky was asked when will the audience get to hear the good news of his real life, he cheekily replied, “Abhi ke liye aap bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska (good news) time aayega, we won't be shying away from giving that news.” Everyone present at the event laughed at the actor's answer.
Watch the video here.
'Bad Newz' has a reference of Katrina Kaif. The 'Uri' actor revealed that he gave a hint to his wife that she is a part of the film, which had left her confused.
Directed by Anand Tiwari (who previously directed Vicky's Love Per Square Foot), 'Bad Newz' is about a case of heteropaternal superfecundation, where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men. The film is backed by Dharma Productions and the trailer has already received an overwhelming response.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.