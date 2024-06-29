Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to tickle your funny bones with his upcoming flick, 'Bad Newz', also co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. 'Bad Newz' trailer was launched yesterday, June 28. At the trailer launch event of the film held in Mumbai, th entire cast of the film was present. As Vicky unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, he was asked about the ‘good news’ in his real life. By good news, the reporter was referring to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours.