Throwback Alert! Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sizzling Pic With Katrina Kaif: Dunno Who Took It

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film 'Heads Of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently wrapped up the shoot and wrote on Instagram, “And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.” She added, “It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”