Throwback Alert! Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sizzling Pic With Katrina Kaif: Dunno Who Took It

We often see celebs sharing throwback pics either from film sets or with their colleagues which turns us nostalgic. Actress Priyanka Chopra also often treats her fans with old pics of her on social media. On Wednesday, Priyanka shared an epic throwback picture of herself with Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle. The old pic of the actresses is from their early days in the industry.
Priyanka shared the priceless pic on her Instagram Stories, where both actresses were seen wearing shimmery tops that they paired with blue denims. PeeCee was seen in a green backless top, while Katrina donned an orange and golden sequinned top with tassels and beads detailing.
Priyanka captioned the pic, "Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…'' and also tagged Katrina.
Recently, Chopra dropped a throwback picture from the sets of her debut film 'Thamizhan' with Vijay. The pic featured Vijay and composer D Imman. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizhan."
On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film 'Heads Of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently wrapped up the shoot and wrote on Instagram, “And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.” She added, “It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”
She will also be seen in 'The Bluff with Karl Urban. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's last outing was 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to announce her next.
For those unaware, Priyanka and Katrina were supposed to come together for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film was announced in 2021. But till now, there has been no update about it.