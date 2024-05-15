Art & Entertainment

Throwback Alert! Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sizzling Pic With Katrina Kaif: Dunno Who Took It

Priyanka Chopra shared the priceless pic on her Instagram Stories, where both actresses were seen wearing shimmery tops that they paired with blue denims.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic with Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram
info_icon

We often see celebs sharing throwback pics either from film sets or with their colleagues which turns us nostalgic. Actress Priyanka Chopra also often treats her fans with old pics of her on social media. On Wednesday, Priyanka shared an epic throwback picture of herself with Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle. The old pic of the actresses is from their early days in the industry.

Priyanka shared the priceless pic on her Instagram Stories, where both actresses were seen wearing shimmery tops that they paired with blue denims. PeeCee was seen in a green backless top, while Katrina donned an orange and golden sequinned top with tassels and beads detailing.

Priyanka captioned the pic, "Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…'' and also tagged Katrina.

Have a look at the pic of Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra here.

Priyanka and Katrinas old pic
Priyanka and Katrina's old pic Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, Chopra dropped a throwback picture from the sets of her debut film 'Thamizhan' with Vijay. The pic featured Vijay and composer D Imman. Captioning the picture, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizhan."

Old pic of Priyanka Chopra from Thamizhan set
Old pic of Priyanka Chopra from 'Thamizhan' set Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film 'Heads Of State' with Idris Elba and John Cena. She recently wrapped up the shoot and wrote on Instagram, “And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.” She added, “It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

She will also be seen in 'The Bluff with Karl Urban. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's last outing was 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi. She is yet to announce her next.

For those unaware, Priyanka and Katrina were supposed to come together for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Alia Bhatt. The film was announced in 2021. But till now, there has been no update about it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Quiet Roads, Shut Shops, And Long Queues: First Polling Day In Kashmir Since Abrogation Of Article 370
  2. SC Orders Release Of NewsClick Founder Prabir Purkayastha In Chinese Funding Case, Arrest Declared 'Invalid'
  3. Portion Of 'Dangerous' Building Collapses In Thane; 6 Persons Rescued
  4. Private Tutor Arrested For Raping 9-Year-Old Student In Jharkhand's Latehar
  5. Delhi Records Below Avg Min Temp At 22. 9
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Wishes She Didn't Have To Shoot On First Two Days Of Her Periods
  2. Throwback Alert! Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sizzling Pic With Katrina Kaif: Dunno Who Took It
  3. 'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever
  4. Abdu Rozik Calls Out Trolls Making Fun Of His Wedding Announcement: I Also Deserve To Be Happy
  5. Manoj Bajpayee On Shooting Raj And DK’s ‘The Family Man 3’: Mujhe Bahut Mazaa Aa Raha Hai
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
  2. Team India's Head Coach Hunt: Laxman in Contention To Succeed Dravid, Gambhir's Interest Awaited
  3. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Kill Lucknow Super Giants' Playoff Hopes; Win By 19 Runs
  4. Girona 0-1 Villarreal, La Liga: Traore Strike Lifts Yellow Submarine
  5. Champions League: Postecoglou Rues Missed Chances Against City As Son Squanders Decisive Opportunity
World News
  1. Georgia Continues To Protest 'Russian' Law As Parliament Passes Foreign Influence Bill
  2. Will The New India-Iran Agreement On Chabahar Be A Game Changer For The Region?
  3. ICC Prosecutor Sees Demand For Action Against Israeli Leaders, Attack From Russia Over Putin Arrest Warrant
  4. Indian-Origin Woman, 66, Stabbed To Death While Waiting For Bus In London
  5. Wong To Be Sworn In As Singapore's Prime Minister As Lee Hsien Loong Bows Out After 20 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia
  2. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam For Delhi Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  3. Why Celebrities At MET Gala Are Facing The Brunt Amid Israel’s War On Gaza
  4. Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' And Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' Cut Down On Delhi Shoot? Here's Why
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Reveals Why He Won't Do 'Hindu-Muslim' Politics; Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh's Mother Files Nomination
  6. DC Vs LSG: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Today's Sports News Updates: River Plate Qualify For 2025 FIFA Club World Cup