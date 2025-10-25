India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

Virat Kohli got rousing reception when walking out to bat in Sydney
Hit unbeaten fifty amid 'Kohli., Kohli' chants
Senior pro has most likely bid farewell to cricket in Australia
It was a walk that felt like a veritable farewell. In what could be his final international appearance in Australia, batting great Virat Kohli strode out to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the third ODI IND vs AUS match on Saturday (October 25, 2025).
Expectedly, the crowd, an electric mix of Australian supporters and a sea of Indian fans, rose in a standing ovation when the 36-year-old walked out to bat as India successfully chased down a modest target of 237 runs, with Kohli hitting the winning runs.
Kohli arrived in the 11th over with India at 69, then the King stitched an unbeaten 168-run stand with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket as India wrapped up the ODI series with a nine-wicket win. Both former captains, having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, returned unbeaten on 74 and 121 respectively.
With 'Kohli, Kohli' chants echoing across the SCG and flags waving in tribute, the moment highlighted Kohli's enduring impact on Australian cricket.
While no official confirmation has been made regarding his retirement from tours Down Under, the build-up to the series, and the Sydney atmosphere, suggested a farewell; even an end of an era that was one defined by fierce competition, mutual respect, and his unmatched intensity on Australian soil.