IND Vs AUS, 3rd ODI See Best Photos From SCG
The third ODI between India and Australia is set to begin at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first, aiming to complete a series clean sweep after their thrilling two-wicket victory in Adelaide. While the match is technically a dead rubber, India are eager to finish on a high, with all eyes on Virat Kohli to break his rare lean patch. Another key talking point will be India’s spin attack, will Kuldeep Yadav get a chance to add variety, or will the team stick with the two finger spinners who have carried the load so far? Both sides will be looking to make a statement in what promises to be an engaging contest. Get IND vs AUS live updates in pictures right here.
