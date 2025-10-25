India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI, chasing 237, after Australia had already won the series by taking the first two matches.
Standing ovation for Kohli, even a single from Virat Kohli was met with cheers and applause, reflecting the electric atmosphere in the stadium.
RO-KO Show dominates, the partnership between Kohli (74*) and Rohit Sharma (121*) guided India to a comfortable win, thrilling fans and keeping the SCG alive with chants, flags, and celebration
The Indian fans waited with bated breath at the SCG as India took on Australia in the third ODI. Virat Kohli, after two consecutive ducks, walked out looking different today. The man known for celebrating centuries was now celebrating singles, cheeky cheeku style, inching his way to 74* as the crowd roared with every run.
The crowd rose as one, Indians, Aussies, everyone, sensing this might be Kohli’s last time batting in Australia. Goosebumps ran through the stands as the legend made his way to the crease after Shubman Gill’s dismissal in the 11th over.
From the first run to the partnership that unfolded, it quickly became the RO-KO Show that everybody had been waiting for. The duo drove India to a nine-wicket victory, chasing Australia’s 237.
It was a double show, one on the field from the players, and another in the stands from the spectators. Standing ovations, claps, and full-throttle support marked every run, with the Indian crowd clearly visible in their sea of blue. Even Australian fans joined in, cheering and celebrating Kohli and Rohit as if they were their own.
All around the ground, Indian fans painted the stands blue. Flags waved, chants echoed, and songs rang out across the stadium. Every run from Kohli and Rohit was met with cheers, whistles, and applause, with fans celebrating even singles as if they were boundaries.
Many had traveled long distances to be part of the moment, creating a lively, united atmosphere that lifted the team.
Rohit Sharma, at the other end, scored 121*, timing his shots perfectly and rotating the strike efficiently. His innings complemented Kohli’s, allowing the partnership to grow steadily and keeping Australia on the back foot. The fans responded to every boundary, every clever shot, and every clever rotation of strike, fully immersed in the RO-KO Show.
The sea of blue was more than just visual, it was audible. Chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" and "Rohit! Rohit!" carried throughout the stadium, merging with cheers from Australian fans who also appreciated the skill on display. Cameras, phones, and flags all captured the energy, creating a sense of shared experience that turned the SCG into a festival of cricket and fandom.
India finished at 237/1 in 38.3 overs, winning by nine wickets. The RO-KO Show dominated the game and carried India to victory, but the presence, energy, and passion of the Indian fans were equally central to the day’s story.
After the match, Kohli reflected on his performance, saying, "Good to be out of the pond (after two ducks). We’ve loved coming to this country, played some of our best. You guys [SCG crowd] have been brilliant." His words captured both relief and appreciation, highlighting the connection between players and fans that defined the day.