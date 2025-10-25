India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

Virat Kohli received a standing ovation from Indian fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as the sea of blue cheered every run during the RO-KO Show that guided India to a nine-wicket win over Australia in a sold-out SCG, which has a capacity of 48,000

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch
India's Virat Kohli runs out to bat against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third ODI, chasing 237, after Australia had already won the series by taking the first two matches.

  • Standing ovation for Kohli, even a single from Virat Kohli was met with cheers and applause, reflecting the electric atmosphere in the stadium.

  • RO-KO Show dominates, the partnership between Kohli (74*) and Rohit Sharma (121*) guided India to a comfortable win, thrilling fans and keeping the SCG alive with chants, flags, and celebration

The Indian fans waited with bated breath at the SCG as India took on Australia in the third ODI. Virat Kohli, after two consecutive ducks, walked out looking different today. The man known for celebrating centuries was now celebrating singles, cheeky cheeku style, inching his way to 74* as the crowd roared with every run.

The crowd rose as one, Indians, Aussies, everyone, sensing this might be Kohli’s last time batting in Australia. Goosebumps ran through the stands as the legend made his way to the crease after Shubman Gill’s dismissal in the 11th over.

From the first run to the partnership that unfolded, it quickly became the RO-KO Show that everybody had been waiting for. The duo drove India to a nine-wicket victory, chasing Australia’s 237.

It was a double show, one on the field from the players, and another in the stands from the spectators. Standing ovations, claps, and full-throttle support marked every run, with the Indian crowd clearly visible in their sea of blue. Even Australian fans joined in, cheering and celebrating Kohli and Rohit as if they were their own.

Related Content
Related Content

All around the ground, Indian fans painted the stands blue. Flags waved, chants echoed, and songs rang out across the stadium. Every run from Kohli and Rohit was met with cheers, whistles, and applause, with fans celebrating even singles as if they were boundaries.

Many had traveled long distances to be part of the moment, creating a lively, united atmosphere that lifted the team.

Rohit Sharma, at the other end, scored 121*, timing his shots perfectly and rotating the strike efficiently. His innings complemented Kohli’s, allowing the partnership to grow steadily and keeping Australia on the back foot. The fans responded to every boundary, every clever shot, and every clever rotation of strike, fully immersed in the RO-KO Show.

The sea of blue was more than just visual, it was audible. Chants of "Kohli! Kohli!" and "Rohit! Rohit!" carried throughout the stadium, merging with cheers from Australian fans who also appreciated the skill on display. Cameras, phones, and flags all captured the energy, creating a sense of shared experience that turned the SCG into a festival of cricket and fandom.

India finished at 237/1 in 38.3 overs, winning by nine wickets. The RO-KO Show dominated the game and carried India to victory, but the presence, energy, and passion of the Indian fans were equally central to the day’s story.

After the match, Kohli reflected on his performance, saying, "Good to be out of the pond (after two ducks). We’ve loved coming to this country, played some of our best. You guys [SCG crowd] have been brilliant." His words captured both relief and appreciation, highlighting the connection between players and fans that defined the day.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W Vs SA-W LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Kapp Gets Litchfield Early On|AUS-W 6/1 (3)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two, Day 1 Updates: Bad Lights Stop Play In Nagpur; Stumps Called In Mumbai

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  5. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  2. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  4. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  5. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  3. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

  4. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket