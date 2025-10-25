Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

It was a rudimentary victory for Jannik Sinner, winning 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 18 minutes without losing a single service game

Updated on:
Vienna Open 2025
Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik in the Vienna Open
Summary
  • Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4 in the quarters

  • It was a rudimentary victory for the first seed

  • Sinner will face Alex De Minaur in the last four

Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the semi-finals of the Vienna Open with a straight-sets win against Alexander Bublik.

It was a rudimentary victory for the first seed, winning 6-4 6-4 in an hour and 18 minutes without losing a single service game.

Sinner immediately put the pressure on Bublik, creating five break point opportunities inside the first three games, and the Italian eventually made the breakthrough at the sixth attempt before serving out for the set.

And the second was almost identical, with Sinner needing to convert just one break point before clinching the win with his first match point.

Sinner will face Alex De Minaur in the last four after the Australian overcame Matteo Berrettini 6-1 7-6 (7-4).

Despite facing a break point in the very first game, De Minaur held on to his serve before racing to a 5-0 lead on his way to taking the opening set.

Berrettini put up a better fight in the second, breaking De Minaur's serve twice and saving three match points, but he seemed to delay the inevitable as the third seed emerged victorious in the tiebreak.

Second seed Alexander Zverev also reached the semi-finals after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew from their match with a back injury.

The German has now qualified for the ATP Finals, the fourth player to do so after Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Data Debrief: Sinner continues indoor joy

Sinner, who has a 15-4 record at the tournament, is aiming for his second Vienna Open title after also winning the competition in 2023.

And if his recent run in indoor events is anything to go by, it could be another memorable outing in Austria for the world number two.

Sinner has won each of his last 19 indoor matches, while he is also yet to drop a set in any of his previous six games (including the Six Kings Slam).

Published At:
