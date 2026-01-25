Alex de Minaur Vs Alexander Bublik, Australian Open 2026: Home Favourite Cruises Into Quarter-Finals
Alex de Minaur made light work of 10th seed Alexander Bublik, sweeping to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win on Sunday to book a second straight Australian Open quarter-final and keep alive Australia’s long wait for a home men’s champion. The world No. 6 absorbed Bublik’s flair with relentless court coverage, edged a tight opening set after cashing in on a late double fault, then raced clear as the Kazakh’s level dipped. A brief flash of showmanship, an underarm serve and a failed tweener, did little to slow the Australian, who surged to the finish in front of a delighted Rod Laver Arena crowd. De Minaur will now face top seed Carlos Alcaraz, chasing a maiden win over the Spaniard and a place in the semi-finals.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE