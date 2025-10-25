A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli stitch unbroken 168-run stand
Pair helps India beat Australia by nine wickets in Sydney
Senior pros leave fans nostalgic with vintage knocks
At the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, in front of a packed crowd on Saturday, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stitched together an unbeaten 168-run partnership that not only sealed a nine-wicket win for India in the third ODI but also, quite possibly, marked their final international appearance Down Under.
The unbeaten knocks and century partnership captured the essence of Ro-Ko — a portmanteau that has come to define an era in Indian cricket. The SCG show was a perfect display of their enduring quality: one shaped by the precision of the 'Chase Master' and the power of the 'Hitman'.
And the crowd, an eclectic mix of Australian supporters and Indian fans, celebrated the match as if it were a final offering in a sumptuous affair that never fails to live up to the hype.
They absorbed the relentless Aussie pressure, rotating strike and finishing the chase with sublime class. If Sydney was indeed their final international outing in Australia, it was a fitting farewell; understated but surely an unforgettable one.
In terms of numbers, too, the duo has etched its name in history. The Rohit-Kohli alliance is worth 5,483 overall runs now, going past the Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan pair to take the third spot on the most prolific ODI partners list.
Further, it was their 12th stand of 150 or more runs, bringing Ro-Ko level with the legendary partnership of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for the record of the most 150-plus stands.
Eyeing That Elusive World Cup Trophy
Looking ahead, the ICC World Cup 2027 is the next major milestone for the Indian ODI setup, with captain Shubman Gill already stating his desire to lift the trophy.
Scheduled to be hosted jointly by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the tournament will likely feature a reshaped Indian squad led by a younger core. Gill, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as Test and ODI captain, is expected to carry the baton forward.
Also, whether Kohli and Rohit will be part of that World Cup campaign remains uncertain. Age, workload management, and the emergence of new talent all hint at a generational shift - a process that has already begun to take shape following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach.
What Next In Australia?
This ODI series, part of India's tour of Australia 2025, featured three matches in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. The two teams will now clash in a five-match T20I series after a few days' rest.
The Gill-led India lost the first two ODIs but bounced back emphatically in the third, with Kohli and Rohit anchoring the chase of 237 with clinical precision.
While neither player has officially announced retirement from ODIs, both have stepped away from T20Is and Tests. And, if their appearances in bilateral white-ball series are limited, it will paint a clearer picture (of a gradual phase-out).
The Sydney stop might have already put a full stop to their Australia affairs.