India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Ends Down Under Journey With Unbeaten Hundred

Rohit Sharma smashes unbeaten 121 off 125 balls
Helps India chase down 237 to win by nine wickets
Former captain has most likely played his last match in Australia
Rohit Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 121 as India beat Australia by nine wickets with 69 balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third and final ODI match on Saturday, October 25.
The 38-year-old and Virat Kohli added 168 unseparated runs in 170 balls for the second wicket after the departure of the skipper, Shubman Gill, for 24 in the 11th over. Kohli also returned unbeaten on 74 off 81.
A display of technical brilliance and even more so, one tactically vital innings from the former captain anchored India's successful chase as India wrapped up the 50-over leg with a win after defeats in the first two games.
Rohit's innings was laced with 13 fours and three sixes, and the right-handed batter maintained a strike rate of 96.8. What made the knock particularly significant was its timing.
With India already trailing 0-2 in the series, the SCG match was about salvaging pride and rhythm ahead of upcoming fixtures. Rohit's composure at the top allowed Kohli to settle into a supporting role, and together they stitched an unbroken stand that closed out the game with consummate ease.
Of course, the innings marked Rohit's 33rd ODI century and his fifth against Australia. This was also the Mumbaikar's third hundred on Australian soil.
Rohit Sharma's Post-Match Comments
"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I’m not sure if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.
Rohit also stressed the importance of experience and mentorship at this stage of his career. "When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it’s our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here,” he said.