India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Ends Down Under Journey With Unbeaten Hundred

Rohit Sharma's composure at the top allowed Virat Kohli to settle into a supporting role, and together they stitched an unbroken 168-run stand that closed out the third India vs Australia ODI with consummate ease

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Ends Down Under Journey With Unbeaten Hundred
India's Rohit Sharma bats against Australia during the third one-day international in Sydney. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma smashes unbeaten 121 off 125 balls

  • Helps India chase down 237 to win by nine wickets

  • Former captain has most likely played his last match in Australia

Rohit Sharma played an unbeaten knock of 121 as India beat Australia by nine wickets with 69 balls to spare at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third and final ODI match on Saturday, October 25.

The 38-year-old and Virat Kohli added 168 unseparated runs in 170 balls for the second wicket after the departure of the skipper, Shubman Gill, for 24 in the 11th over. Kohli also returned unbeaten on 74 off 81.

A display of technical brilliance and even more so, one tactically vital innings from the former captain anchored India's successful chase as India wrapped up the 50-over leg with a win after defeats in the first two games.

Rohit's innings was laced with 13 fours and three sixes, and the right-handed batter maintained a strike rate of 96.8. What made the knock particularly significant was its timing.

With India already trailing 0-2 in the series, the SCG match was about salvaging pride and rhythm ahead of upcoming fixtures. Rohit's composure at the top allowed Kohli to settle into a supporting role, and together they stitched an unbroken stand that closed out the game with consummate ease.

Related Content
Related Content

Of course, the innings marked Rohit's 33rd ODI century and his fifth against Australia. This was also the Mumbaikar's third hundred on Australian soil.

Rohit Sharma's Post-Match Comments

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I’m not sure if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit also stressed the importance of experience and mentorship at this stage of his career. "When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it’s our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here,” he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS-W Vs SA-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Highlights: Alana King Stars As AUS-W Beat SA-W By 7 Wickets

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round Two, Day 1 Highlights: Rahane Shines For Mumbai; ASM Vs SER Likely To End On Day 2

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  4. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  5. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  2. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  3. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  4. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  5. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Votes For Four Rajya Sabha Seats Amid First Poll Since Article 370 Abrogation

  3. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

  4. Tejashwi Slams 20 Years Of NDA Rule, Claims Nitish Won’t Be CM If They Return To Power

  5. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  5. EU Leaders Pledge Financial Support To Ukraine, Decision On Mechanism Delayed To December

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket