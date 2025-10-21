Why Ricky Ponting Thinks Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Can't Just Wait For 2027

Ex-AUS captain Ricky Ponting has backed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to score runs
Punter stated that the two icons are at their 'absolute best'
India lost the 1st ODI to Australia in Perth
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has not only thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their underwhelming return to international cricket, but also shared advice for the two former India skippers.
In the rain-affected India vs Australia 1st ODI at Optus Stadium, Perth, Rohit (8 off 14) was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over, while Kohli failed to open his account, removed for an eight-ball duck by Mitchell Starc.
Reduced to a 29-over affair, India managed 136/9. The Aussie then chased down the revised target of 131 in 21.1 overs for a seven-wicket win, their first at the venue.
Returning to the national side after a seven-month hiatus, the duo faced sharp criticism from a wider audience. Ponting, however, remains optimistic and talked about the importance of having short-term goals, even for stalwarts like Kohli and Rohit. Having retired from the other two formats, the 50-over game now remains their sole avenue for international competition.
"The one thing I don't like hearing from anyone is that 'I've achieved everything in the game' because I think you still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup," Ponting told ICC.
The 50-year-old from Launceston added, "Virat's always been a highly motivated person. And I'd like to think that he's probably sat down and even just given himself some goals and things that he can achieve in this series here in Australia and not be just waiting and killing time for that next World Cup to come around."
Talking about the chances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma finding their spots in the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2027, the legendary cricketer said that both, "at their absolute best, yes, of course they're in India's best team."
"But can they find their best between now and when that World Cup rocks around?" Ponting ponders. "And that's only an answer that, like [Ravi] Shastri said, that we'll find out in a short period of time."
With the second ODI set for Adelaide Oval, a venue Ponting calls "a great place to bat and a great place to play cricket," the Aussie legend believes the conditions could favour a turnaround. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 23. The two teams will then face off in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.
"They will get some really good batting wickets coming up over the next few weeks here in Australia. There's not many places that are better to go and bat in a one-day game than Adelaide Oval, which is coming up in a couple of days."
Ponting also reiterated his admiration for Kohli's ODI legacy, saying, "I say it all the time, you don't write off champion players ever. And these two guys have been two of the best, and while I'm on record saying I think Virat's the best 50-over player I've ever seen, you don't write them off.
"They'll find a way to contribute and win games for their team, and if they do that, then they'll most likely be in that World Cup team in 2027."
The Indian ODI side is now captained by Shubman Gill, who also replaced Rohit Sharma as the Test skipper. Suryakumar Yadav leads the T20I side.
After the ODIs, India and Australia will face off in a five-match T20I series, starting October 29 at Manuka Oval, Canberra. The nearly month-long tour concludes with the Gabba fixture, in Brisbane, on November 8, 2025.