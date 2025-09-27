India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 against terror camps in Pakistan Photo: X
  • India on Friday said that Pakistan’s military had “pleaded” for a halt to hostilities during Operation Sindoor.

  • The response came from Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, during her Right of Reply following Sharif’s speech at the 80th session of the UNGA.

  • In his remarks, Prime Minister Sharif had claimed that the U.S. President Donald Trump played a key role in preventing an armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.

India on Friday dismissed claims made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), asserting that Pakistan’s military had “pleaded” for a halt to hostilities during Operation Sindoor. It reiterated that there is no scope for third-party involvement in issues between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The response came from Petal Gahlot, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, during her Right of Reply following Sharif’s speech at the 80th session of the UNGA.

“This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the prime minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said, strongly criticising Sharif’s address.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Sharif had claimed that the U.S. President Donald Trump played a key role in preventing an armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations, further stating that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts.

“In recognition of President Trump's wonderful and outstanding contribution to promote peace in our part of the world, Pakistan nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. This is the least we could do… I think he truly is a man of peace,” Sharif told the Assembly.

Sharif also repeated Pakistan’s call for a “composite, comprehensive and result-oriented” dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, while sharply criticising New Delhi over its actions in Jammu and Kashmir.

India, however, pointed to Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India underscored that the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan was achieved solely through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations of both countries, and not through any external mediation.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
