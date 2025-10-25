Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures

The Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 is off to an exciting start, with high-octane clashes unfolding across the country. Big names like Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda are in action, as teams vie for early dominance in both Elite and Plate groups. Expect fierce battles, stunning batting, fiery bowling, and edge-of-the-seat moments throughout the day. Get Day 1 Round 2 live updates in pics right here.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Cricket Day 1_Chintan Gaja
Gujarat's Chintan Gaja celebrates after dismissing Bengal's Sudip Chatterjee during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Cricket Day 1_ Abhimanyu Easwaran
Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Chatterjee run between the wickets during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Cricket Day 1_Sudip Chatterjee
Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Chatterjee run between the wickets during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Cricket Day 1_Arzan Nagwaswalla
Gujarat's Arzan Nagwaswalla bowls during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Cricket Day 1_Sudip Kumar Gharami
Bengal's Sudip Kumar Gharami plays a shot during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Gujarat, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
