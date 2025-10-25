Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round Two, Day 1: Live Action In Pictures
The Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 is off to an exciting start, with high-octane clashes unfolding across the country. Big names like Ishan Kishan, Rajat Patidar, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda are in action, as teams vie for early dominance in both Elite and Plate groups. Expect fierce battles, stunning batting, fiery bowling, and edge-of-the-seat moments throughout the day. Get Day 1 Round 2 live updates in pics right here.
