Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket

Shan Masood appointed PCB consultant for international cricket and players affairs
Board reportedly arrived at consensus on Masood's suitability for role
No mention about whether Masood will also take over as director of international cricket operations after WTC cycle
Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was on Friday (October 24, 2025) named consultant for international cricket and players affairs by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
The development came just one day after the Masood-led Pakistan lost the second Test to South Africa by eight wickets in Rawalpindi, with the series ending in a 1-1 draw. Masood totalled 170 runs in the Tests and was the joint second-highest scorer alongside teammate Salman Ali Agha.
This is the first time a serving Test skipper has been appointed in another position in the board.
There was no mention about whether Masood will also take over as director of international cricket operations once he is done spearheading the national team in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The PCB has advertised the post and last date for applying is November 2.
Earlier, the board had asked Masood to become the new director of international cricket operations while will also continuing to lead the team in the WTC cycle. The role is vacant after the previous incumbent Usman Wahla, appointed in May 2023, was suspended in September.
A PTI report quoted a source as saying that after discussions within the board, there was a consensus that the Pakistan Test captain was also the best man to lead the international cricket affairs department.
Pakistan next play a three-match T20I series against the Proteas starting October 28, followed by a three-game ODI leg in November. As for Tests, Masood's men have a two-match series scheduled against Bangladesh and one against West Indies in 2026, before a three-match tour of England in August.
(With PTI inputs)