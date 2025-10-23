PAK Vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Babar, Rizwan Key To Pakistan’s Response Against South Africa

Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Catch the cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from day four of the 2nd PAK vs RSA match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan vs South Africa
Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Rizwan, walk off the field on the end of the play of third day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa post 404-run total to take first-innings lead of 71

  • Hosts end day three at 94/4 at Rawalpindi

  • Pakistan lead two-match Test series 1-0

As the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa enters its fourth day in Rawalpindi, the match remains finely poised. Pakistan, trailing by 71 runs, will resume their second innings at 94/4, with Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16*) at the crease. The pitch has shown signs of wear, offering assistance to spinners, which could play a pivotal role in the outcome.

South Africa's lower-order resilience, highlighted by Seerun Muthusamy's unbeaten 89 and Kagiso Rabada's maiden Test half-century, has given them a 71-run first-innings lead. Their bowlers, especially Simon Harmer, will look to exploit the conditions and build pressure on Pakistan's middle order.

For Pakistan, the focus will be on consolidating their innings and setting a challenging target. The middle-order's ability to counter the spin threat and capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial. With the match delicately poised, both teams will aim to seize the initiative on Day 4.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss Update

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.

Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 will be live streamed on the DRM One YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Published At:
