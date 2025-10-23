PAK Vs SA 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Babar, Rizwan Key To Pakistan’s Response Against South Africa

South Africa post 404-run total to take first-innings lead of 71
Hosts end day three at 94/4 at Rawalpindi
Pakistan lead two-match Test series 1-0
As the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa enters its fourth day in Rawalpindi, the match remains finely poised. Pakistan, trailing by 71 runs, will resume their second innings at 94/4, with Babar Azam (49*) and Mohammad Rizwan (16*) at the crease. The pitch has shown signs of wear, offering assistance to spinners, which could play a pivotal role in the outcome.
South Africa's lower-order resilience, highlighted by Seerun Muthusamy's unbeaten 89 and Kagiso Rabada's maiden Test half-century, has given them a 71-run first-innings lead. Their bowlers, especially Simon Harmer, will look to exploit the conditions and build pressure on Pakistan's middle order.
For Pakistan, the focus will be on consolidating their innings and setting a challenging target. The middle-order's ability to counter the spin threat and capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial. With the match delicately poised, both teams will aim to seize the initiative on Day 4.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Toss Update
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi.
Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming
