India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 4: Where To Watch, Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India are up against it against South Africa in the 2nd Test in Guwahati
The visitors have gained a 314-lead against India
India are already 0-1 down in the two-match series
Marco Jansen took 6-48 in a dominating display to help South Africa to a 314-run lead over India in the second Test on Monday.
India was limited to 201 runs in its first-innings response to South Africa’s 489 on day three. The Proteas then extended their lead by opting not to enforce the follow-on as Aiden Markram (12) and Ryan Rickelton (13) put on 26-0 in eight overs before stumps.
Jansen’s burst was the third-best bowling figures for a South African pacer in India, and the fourth best for a left-arm pacer overall. It combined with Simon Harmer’s 3-64 to collapse the top of the Indian order in a heap on either side of tea.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
As per AccuWeather, the weather in Guwahati on Tuesday seems normal with no signs of rain. The temperature will be from 27 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming
The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.
Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
(with AP inputs)