India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 4: Where To Watch, Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Get live streaming info, day 4 timings and the Guwahati hourly weather forecast of the second Test between India and South Africa today (Tuesday, 25 November) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 2nd Cricket test Day 2 photos in Guwahati-Tony de Zorzi
South Africa's Tony de Zorzi waits as India's players discuss for an appeal on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India are up against it against South Africa in the 2nd Test in Guwahati

  • The visitors have gained a 314-lead against India

  • India are already 0-1 down in the two-match series

Marco Jansen took 6-48 in a dominating display to help South Africa to a 314-run lead over India in the second Test on Monday.

India was limited to 201 runs in its first-innings response to South Africa’s 489 on day three. The Proteas then extended their lead by opting not to enforce the follow-on as Aiden Markram (12) and Ryan Rickelton (13) put on 26-0 in eight overs before stumps.

Jansen’s burst was the third-best bowling figures for a South African pacer in India, and the fourth best for a left-arm pacer overall. It combined with Simon Harmer’s 3-64 to collapse the top of the Indian order in a heap on either side of tea.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was India’s top scorer with 58 runs with Washington Sundar adding 48.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

As per AccuWeather, the weather in Guwahati on Tuesday seems normal with no signs of rain. The temperature will be from 27 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming

The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.

Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

(with AP inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  4. Himachal Pilot’s Mortal Remains To Reach Native Village Today

  5. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Malaysia To Ban Social Media For Under-16s From 2026 Amid Online Safety Concerns

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy