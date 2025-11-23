India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 2: Where To Watch, Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test day 2: Get live streaming info, day 1 highlights and the Guwahati hourly weather forecast for day 2 of the second Test between India and South Africa today (Sunday, 23 November) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Outlook Sports Desk
India Vs South Africa Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 2 Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India's players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Tony de Zorzi on day one of the second Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.
• South Africa are 247/6 heading into day 2 after India pulled things back late, leaving the Test nicely balanced in Guwahati
• Light rain is expected today, with a chance of showers interrupting play
• Live streaming will be on the JioHotstar app and website, while TV coverage is on the Star Sports Network. Play starts at 9:00 AM IST

The India vs South Africa second Test rolls into day 2 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today (Sunday, 23 November), with India hunting early wickets after South Africa closed day 1 at 247/6. Get the live streaming info here.

South Africa finished day 1 on 247/6 after a steady but hard-earned shift in Guwahati. India clawed their way back despite the Proteas’ solid start, with Jasprit Bumrah snapping up Markram just before tea and Kuldeep Yadav striking immediately after to remove Rickelton.

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs then consolidated with a composed stand, slowing India’s momentum through the middle session. Bavuma also crossed a notable landmark by reaching 1,000 Test runs as captain.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score

India, though, hit back hard in the final hour. Kuldeep added two more to his tally, tightening the screws just as South Africa looked settled, while Mohammed Siraj struck in the last over to send de Zorzi packing.

With revised session timings due to the early sunset, the day still produced a gripping contest, leaving the Test perfectly poised heading into day 2.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Guwahati Hourly Weather Forecast Today
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Streaming

The India vs South Africa second Test will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television coverage will be available on the Star Sports Network channels across the country.

Play resumes at 9:00 AM IST.

