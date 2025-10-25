ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

The two Australian cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe in Indore when a man on a motorcycle, who has reportedly been arrested, started following them

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
ICC Womens World Cup 2025 Two Australians stalked molested by Motorcyclist Indore
Australia's players stand for their national anthem during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Indore. Photo: AP
  • Man allegedly touched one Australian cricketer inappropriately and rode off

  • FIR reportedly registered under sections 74 and 78

  • Cricket Australia confirms incident

A motorcycle-borne man allegedly stalked and molested two Australian cricketers competing in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday (October 25, 2025).

A PTI report quoted an official as saying that the police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident, that occurred on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning. Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them, the report added.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, the sub-Inspector said.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance, the report further stated.

On getting information, assistant commissioner of police Himani Mishra met the two players, recorded their statements and registered a first information report under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Akil Khan, was apprehended.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," she added.

A Cricket Australia statement read: "CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."

Australia are taking on South Africa in Indore, in what is both teams' last league match before they play the semi-finals. The Aussies are on top of the standings currently and need a win in this game to stay there.

(With PTI inputs)

