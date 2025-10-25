Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Table-Toppers Meet As AUS-W Face RSA-W

Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Catch play-by-play updates for Match 26 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 between Australia Women and South Africa Women on Saturday, 25 October, at Holkar Stadium in Indore

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025 Updates
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner celebrating her hundred in previous match. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match between Australia Women and South Africa Women on Saturday, 25 October, at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, with Australia topping the table with five wins and one no-result, coming off a six-wicket win against England. South Africa are second with five wins and one loss, riding a five-match winning streak after defeating Pakistan by 150 runs. Get AUS-W vs RSA-W live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info

The Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match 26 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live blog. It’s an ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa. Stay tuned for live updates. The match starts at 3 PM IST.

