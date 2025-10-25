Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Table-Toppers Meet As AUS-W Face RSA-W

Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Squads
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta
Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Streaming Info
The Australia Vs South Africa, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match 26 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.
Australia Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our live blog. It’s an ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash between Australia and South Africa. Stay tuned for live updates. The match starts at 3 PM IST.