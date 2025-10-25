India At UN: Democracy ‘Alien Concept’ For Pakistan, Must Stop Rights Abuses In Occupied Regions

Reaffirming India’s long-standing position, Harish stated that Jammu and Kashmir “has been, is, and will always be” an integral and inalienable part of India. He also accused Islamabad of continuing grave human rights violations in territories under its control. “We call upon Pakistan to end the grave and ongoing human rights violations in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan’s military occupation, repression, brutality and illegal exploitation of resources,” he said.