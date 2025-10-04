Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

The agreement was reached after two days of intensive negotiations between a federal delegation, led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and representatives of the JKJAAC.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement
Representative image | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A violent wave of protests in PoK came to an end late Friday after the federal government and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) signed a 25-point agreement.

  • The agreement was reached after two days of intensive negotiations.

  • A monitoring and implementation committee will be established to oversee execution of the agreed points.

A violent wave of protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) came to an end late Friday after the federal government and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) signed a 25-point agreement. The agreement aimed at addressing protesters' demands, following unrest that left at least 10 people dead and hundreds injured, PTI reported. 

The agreement was reached after two days of intensive negotiations between a federal delegation, led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and representatives of the JKJAAC, which had launched a region-wide strike on September 29, after talks with authorities broke down. The protests escalated into widespread violence, resulting in the deaths of seven civilians and three police officers, while injuring hundreds of others. 

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed the agreement in a post on X, declaring the restoration of peace and reopening of roads. “The negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee… Protesters are returning to their homes,” he wrote.

Related Content
Related Content
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at CII Annual General Meeting & Business Summit 2025 - PTI
Rajnath Singh Says People Of PoK Will Soon Be Part Of India; Warns Pakistan IAF 'Could Have Done More'

BY Outlook News Desk

A copy of the agreement shared publicly outlined provisions including financial compensation for victims, the registration of terrorism-related cases in incidents involving fatalities, and administrative reforms. The government committed to establishing new educational boards in Muzaffarabad and Poonch, and pledged to release funds within 15 days for health card implementation across the region. MRI and CT scan machines will also be provided in every district in phases.

The federal government further promised an allocation of PKR 10 billion for upgrading the region’s electricity infrastructure. Administrative changes include reducing the size of the PoK cabinet to 20 ministers and advisors, capping the number of secretaries at 20, and merging certain government departments to cut costs.

Infrastructure commitments featured in the agreement include feasibility studies for two road tunnels along the Neelum Valley route, tax reforms to align property transfer taxes with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and initial steps toward constructing an international airport in Mirpur. A constitutional committee will also be formed to assess legislative matters concerning the PoK Assembly.

A monitoring and implementation committee will be established to oversee execution of the agreed points.

The deal was finalized after five consecutive days of shutdown in the region, during which public transport was suspended and most communication services remained blocked. Frustration had been mounting among residents over the prolonged communications blackout, in place since Sunday.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Siraj’s Fiery Yorker Traps Greaves LBW As IND Edge Closer To Win

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Daryl Mitchell Goes For 9 | NZ 77-4 (10)

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  5. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  4. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra