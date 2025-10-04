Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

A violent wave of protests in PoK came to an end late Friday after the federal government and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) signed a 25-point agreement.
A violent wave of protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) came to an end late Friday after the federal government and leaders of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) signed a 25-point agreement. The agreement aimed at addressing protesters' demands, following unrest that left at least 10 people dead and hundreds injured, PTI reported.
The agreement was reached after two days of intensive negotiations between a federal delegation, led by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and representatives of the JKJAAC, which had launched a region-wide strike on September 29, after talks with authorities broke down. The protests escalated into widespread violence, resulting in the deaths of seven civilians and three police officers, while injuring hundreds of others.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed the agreement in a post on X, declaring the restoration of peace and reopening of roads. “The negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee… Protesters are returning to their homes,” he wrote.
A copy of the agreement shared publicly outlined provisions including financial compensation for victims, the registration of terrorism-related cases in incidents involving fatalities, and administrative reforms. The government committed to establishing new educational boards in Muzaffarabad and Poonch, and pledged to release funds within 15 days for health card implementation across the region. MRI and CT scan machines will also be provided in every district in phases.
The federal government further promised an allocation of PKR 10 billion for upgrading the region’s electricity infrastructure. Administrative changes include reducing the size of the PoK cabinet to 20 ministers and advisors, capping the number of secretaries at 20, and merging certain government departments to cut costs.
Infrastructure commitments featured in the agreement include feasibility studies for two road tunnels along the Neelum Valley route, tax reforms to align property transfer taxes with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and initial steps toward constructing an international airport in Mirpur. A constitutional committee will also be formed to assess legislative matters concerning the PoK Assembly.
A monitoring and implementation committee will be established to oversee execution of the agreed points.
The deal was finalized after five consecutive days of shutdown in the region, during which public transport was suspended and most communication services remained blocked. Frustration had been mounting among residents over the prolonged communications blackout, in place since Sunday.
