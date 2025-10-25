Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT release: Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, the first part of the animated series, was released on Netflix ahead of Diwali, on October 10, with 9 episodes. The epic saga is about the moral conflicts between the Pandavas and Kauravas. The trailer has a voiceover by legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar saying, "Mahabharat is the tale of a great war when all of Bharat assembled in one place to decide about dharma and karma," and Lord Krishna introduces the warriors saying, "This war has no friends or enemies."