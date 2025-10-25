Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

The second part of Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata has started streaming on Netflix
The animated mythological saga is about the final nine days of the 18-day battle of Kurukshetra
It shows the conflicts between the Pandavas and Kauravas
Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT release: Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata, the first part of the animated series, was released on Netflix ahead of Diwali, on October 10, with 9 episodes. The epic saga is about the moral conflicts between the Pandavas and Kauravas. The trailer has a voiceover by legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar saying, "Mahabharat is the tale of a great war when all of Bharat assembled in one place to decide about dharma and karma," and Lord Krishna introduces the warriors saying, "This war has no friends or enemies."
When and where to watch Kurukshetra Part 2 online
The second part of Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata premiered on the OTT giant on October 24, 2025, which shows the conclusion of the final battle.
Netflix India shared the new trailer for Kurukshetra Part 2 on social media with the caption that read: "Dharm-adharm ke yudh ka ab hai aakhri vaar 🏹 Kurukshetra Part 2 is out now, only on Netflix (sic)".
The official synopsis of Kurukshetra, as per Netflix, reads: "Told through unique perspectives over 18 days of war, this animated series depicts the epic battle of Kurukshetra between the Pandavas and the Kauravas."
Kurukshetra Part 2 plot
Kurukshetra Part 2 shows the nine days after the death of Jayadratha. It revolves around the Pandavas, led by Yudhisthira. They are against the 100 Kauravas led by Duryodhana in the epic battle of Kurukshetra. The second part will tell the story of the final days of the 18-day battle of Kurukshetra, showing the intense conflicts and dilemmas between Arjuna and Karna and the final battle of Bhima.
The series has been produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka and Ajit Andhare under the banner Tipping Point, with Ujaan Ganguly as the writer and director.
Kurukshetra's voice cast
The voice cast of Kurukshetra includes Sahil Vaid as Lord Krishna, Saumya Daan as Arjun, Annamaya Verma as Yudhisthir, Neshma Chemburkar as Draupadi, Manoj Pandey as Bheem, Krutarth Trivedi as Karn, Vinod Sharma as Sanjay, Himanshu Rana as Arjun's son Abhimanyu, Neha Gargava as Kunti and Pawan Kalra as Duryodhan.