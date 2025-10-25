Lokah OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Blockbuster Superhero Film

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release: Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Malayalam superhero film is all set to make its digital debut after two months of its theatrical release. Lokah, directed by Dominic Arun and backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, was released on August 28, 2025 and opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. If you missed the film in theatres, you can watch it online. Read on to know when and where to watch Lokah on OTT.