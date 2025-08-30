Lokah is beyond visual brilliance; it has actions, humour, thrills and emotions, and brings an imaginative and ambitious universe alive. Netizens have heaped praise on the plot and the way the director has handled the story by executing it brilliantly. One X user called it a 'benchmark' for Mollywood. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Chapter 2 of the franchise. Have a look at some of the reviews on X.