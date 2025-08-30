Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra released in theatres on August 28
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer has garnered an overwhelming response from netizens
The superhero film is written and directed by Dominic Arun
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, a folklore-infused superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, hit the screens on August 28 with other films, including Param Sundari and Hridayapoorvam. Out of all the theatrical releases of this week, Dominic Arun's film has grabbed everyone's attention. It opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. A section of netizens has called it better than other big-budget fantasy spectacles like Kalki 2898 AD and Brahmastra. It is declared as India's finest superhero film coming from the Malayalam film industry.
Lokah is the seventh production under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, and Chandra is the first film of the superhero cinematic universe. Apart from directing, Arun has also written it. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the superhero Chandra, and Naslen plays Sunny, and both have been raved for their stellar acts. Also, the cameo appearances, striking visuals, narrative, and score are hailed by the audience.
Lokah is beyond visual brilliance; it has actions, humour, thrills and emotions, and brings an imaginative and ambitious universe alive. Netizens have heaped praise on the plot and the way the director has handled the story by executing it brilliantly. One X user called it a 'benchmark' for Mollywood. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Chapter 2 of the franchise. Have a look at some of the reviews on X.
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra X review
The film also stars Tamil actor Sandy, who plays Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu, who plays Venu and Arun Kurian stars as Nigel. Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen are also part of the fantasy thriller.
Nimish Ravi has taken care of the cinematography, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, and Chaman Chacko is behind the editing.
Lokah box office collection
As per a report in Sacnilk, Lokah opened at Rs 2.7 crore and on Day 2, the collection skyrocketed by 48.15%, as it earned Rs 4 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 6.7 crore in two days. Its competitor, another Malayalam drama, Hridayapoorvam, which earned 3.25 crore on Day 1, is lagging behind the former. Mohanlal-led film has collected Rs 5.75 in two days.