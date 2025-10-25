Eight Killed, Ten Injured As Jeep Falls 700 Feet In Nepal’s Rukum West

Eight people were killed and ten others injured when a jeep carrying 18 passengers fell around 700 feet down a hillside in Nepal’s Karnali province, police said on Saturday.
Preliminary investigations by the police indicate that overspeeding may have been a contributing factor in the accident.
According to PTI, seven people died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The victims were aged between 15 and 30 years.
Ten other passengers who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at Rukum’s District Hospital in Salle, police said.
(With inputs form PTI)