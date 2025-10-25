Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

The makers on Friday unveiled the trailer for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali - The Epic, where audiences can once again relive the grandeur and emotions that defined an era. The epic saga is back in all its glory, all set for a grand re-release on October 31, 2025. For the unversed, it is a re-edited film that combines the original two films: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).