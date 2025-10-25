Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali - The Epic trailer was released on Friday
Baahubali - The Epic will re-release in theatres on October 31
It combines the original two films: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
The makers on Friday unveiled the trailer for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali - The Epic, where audiences can once again relive the grandeur and emotions that defined an era. The epic saga is back in all its glory, all set for a grand re-release on October 31, 2025. For the unversed, it is a re-edited film that combines the original two films: Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).
Both the Baahubali films redefined the very scale of storytelling and box office success. Its cinematic brilliance and massive cultural impact paved the way for Pan-India films like KGF, Pushpa and Kantara, among others.
The breathtaking visuals and the powerful storytelling make Baahubali more than just a film. Baahubali 2 is one of the biggest box office hits of all time.
The epic is back, and so is the legend. Experience the magic of Baahubali on the big screen again with its re-release.
Watch the trailer for Baahubali - The Epic here
Baahubali films starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar in key roles.
Baahubali - The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
According to Sacnilk, Baahubali earned Rs 650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2 collected Rs 1788.06 crore. The sequel is in the third position in the highest-grossing Indian films of all time after Dangal and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Baahubali still has huge fans worldwide. It would be interesting to see how much the combined part performs at the box office.