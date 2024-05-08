Director SS Rajamouli cemented his position as a marvelous storyteller with the release of ‘Baahubali.’ The movie was shot on an extensive budget, and it went on to become a commercial success. In a recent interview, the director opened up about how the team of ‘Baahubali’ used its budget. He revealed that they used the entire money on the production of the film.
Speaking at a promotional event for ‘Baahubali: Crown Of Blood’ in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli talked about how the team of ‘Baahubali’ used the budget. He revealed that the team spent the entire money on the production of the film. He mentioned that they did not use a single penny on the promotions. He said, “The first thing is that I don’t think high of myself. I don’t think low of myself. If my next project is coming out, I don’t assume everyone will be waiting for it. At the same time, I don’t think I am a nobody.”
The director continued, “I try to be in the right frame of mind and always eager to look for newer audiences. So how can I reach the newer audiences and how can I make them come and watch my movie? How can I invest in them? That is the only thought that drives the entire publicity campaign.”
Rajamouli revealed that the team used digital posters and videos to promote the film which worked out for them. He revealed, “When we said that we spent zero budget on ‘Baahubali’, that means yes, we didn’t buy any spots, we didn’t pay any papers and websites to put up the posters or anything like that. But we did a lot of homework for that. We created so many videos. We created digital posters internally. We released the characters. We released the making videos, so we did a lot of things. So a lot of publicity happened but the thing is that we didn’t spend money to do it. We just used our brains and time to do it.”
After the success of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, Rajamouli released its sequel – ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion.’ Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah, both films collected over Rs 2000 crore worldwide.