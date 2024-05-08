Rajamouli revealed that the team used digital posters and videos to promote the film which worked out for them. He revealed, “When we said that we spent zero budget on ‘Baahubali’, that means yes, we didn’t buy any spots, we didn’t pay any papers and websites to put up the posters or anything like that. But we did a lot of homework for that. We created so many videos. We created digital posters internally. We released the characters. We released the making videos, so we did a lot of things. So a lot of publicity happened but the thing is that we didn’t spend money to do it. We just used our brains and time to do it.”