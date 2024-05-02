‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ does a good job of not using the same ‘Baahubali’ story for the animated series. The makers are continuing the franchise by giving the audience a new story. The plot looks interesting. Additionally, the animation is top notch and Rajamouli could easily use these animators to make a full-fledged animated film that has the potential to sell like hotcakes. The music is gripping, and it will keep you hooked. The makers have used the same actors to voice their respective roles and it adds another layer of anticipation among the fans.