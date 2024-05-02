Director S S Rajamouli recently announced that an animated version of ‘Baahubali’, titled ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’, is set to be released soon. The news sent fans of the popular franchise into a frenzy. The makers of the animated show surprised fans and released the official trailer. The trailer has become the talk of the town, and it has started trending on all social media platforms.
The 1:46 minute long trailer of ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ opens with a shot of Mahishmati. The trailer gives a brief history of how Bhallaldeva backstabbed Amarendra Baahubali. However, this animated series will not delve into their equation. It takes a different tangent when an enemy, Raktadeva, decides to take over Mahishmati. The enemy wreaks havoc and tries to destroy the land. As the trailer progresses, the audience sees how Baahubali and Bhallaldeva become allies to fight Kattappa as he leads Raktadeva’s army.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ here.
‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ does a good job of not using the same ‘Baahubali’ story for the animated series. The makers are continuing the franchise by giving the audience a new story. The plot looks interesting. Additionally, the animation is top notch and Rajamouli could easily use these animators to make a full-fledged animated film that has the potential to sell like hotcakes. The music is gripping, and it will keep you hooked. The makers have used the same actors to voice their respective roles and it adds another layer of anticipation among the fans.
One fan said, “They bought the OG voiceover artists for the Hindi version.” A second fan wrote, “Animated but the voices are the same and still gives me goosebumps.” A third fan commented, “S S Rajamouli should make this a proper movie.”
‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 17 onwards.