He added, “I didn’t have a story with me, I just told him (Rajamouli) about a foreigner who comes to India and sees an old person teaching swordsmanship to young students. Impressed, the foreigner claims the old man to be the best swordsman in the region. The old man refutes his claim by telling him about Baahubali. He tells him that nobody was able to injure Baahubali as long as he had a sword. He fought against 200 people and killed them all. By evening, he would be soaked in blood, but not a drop was his. When the foreigner said he wanted to meet Baahubali, the old man said he was dead. The foreigner didn’t understand how that was possible. Then the old man said backstabbing is a more powerful weapon and told the foreigner that it was he who back-stabbed Baahubali. The other scene I narrated was of a mother carrying a child, wading across a river, which eventually became the powerful opening scene of the franchise. He told me to put it all together and weave a story. We took around four-five months to develop the script.”